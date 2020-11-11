Italy’s TVCO Boards World Sales On Russian Drama ‘Masha’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Rome-based sales company TVCO has boarded world rights on Masha, Anastasia Palchikova’s Russian drama which will screen at Tallinn Black Nights in Estonia and have its market premiere at AFM this month.

The film is a co-production between Moscow-based companies 1-2-3 Production, the creators of Netflix original series To The lake, and Mars Media, which has credits include T-34 and Arrythmia.

Masha premiered at Kinotavr, the Sochi Open Russian Film Festival, where it picked up the the Best Debut Film Award. The film stars Anna Chipovskaya (The Road To Calvary) as a girl who has grown up between the boxing ring and the streets of provincial Russian town in the turbulent 90s.

Her closest friends are young gangsters who kill, rob, steal and are loathed by the entire town. But in young girl’s eyes they are the salt of the earth, the family that loves and protects her. Masha discovers the taste for jazz and dreams of becoming a singer. Ultimately, she realizes who the men around her truly are, and what they had done to her family.

Related Story First Look At Charlotte Rampling In Dark Comedy 'Juniper'; Celsius Inks Deals For Germany, Australia, Greece - AFM

“From our first meeting with 1-2-3 Production at Venice Production Bridge we were fascinated both by the market potential and the artistic value of this movie and we are glad to be attached as world sales starting at AFM 2020,” said Vincenzo Mosca, CEO of TVCO.

“Masha has the full potential to find its place at global market place and shine with the right approach and guidance: we found the perfect chaperon in TVCO,” added Nadiia Zaionchkovska, Sales and Co-Production Executive of 1-2-3 Production.

“In recent years, more Russian content of various genres has received more attention from viewers and international distributors, and we are very proud of it. The main reason is that Russian producers are telling universal stories at a world class level of quality. Masha is one such film. It falls into the genre of criminal drama, and tells a universal story of growing up under hard circumstances,” added Evgenia Markova, CEO of promotional body Roskino.