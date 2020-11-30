Israel Film Festival Los Angeles Sets Line-Up For 2020 Virtual Edition, Including Ophir Winner ‘Asia’

EXCLUSIVE: The 34th Israel Film Festival Los Angeles has confirmed its line-up for this year’s edition, which will be held entirely online for the first time.

Running December 13 – 27, the fest will screen 23 features, including two U.S. premieres, Israel’s Oscar submission this year, Asia, as well as a number of past Ophir award winners. The event will also host Q&As after each film with talent.

Asia opens the festival having recently won Best Film at this year’s Ophir Awards, Israel’s top film awards, which automatically makes it the Oscar contender for 2021. The film also won Ophirs for Best Actress, Supporting Actress and Cinematography.

The festival will present its 2020 IFF Lifetime Achievement Award to Meir Feningstein, the event’s founder and executive director. It will also screen concert documentary Poogy / Kaveret 2013 Reunion Concert, centered on the band for which Feningstein is the drummer.

“As the world faces enormous disruption and loss, we are humbled at the opportunity to bring the simple pleasure of films and entertainment into people’s lives,” noted Meir Fenigstein. “While theaters are closed, the movies of this year’s Israel Film Festival offer audiences watching at home a chance to escape for a brief time into the wonders of great storytelling and captivating characters, and to recapture some past favorites.”

The full list of titles and Q&A guests is below:

Africa – guests: Oren Gerner, director; Meir Gerner, lead actor; Maya Gerner, lead actress

The Art of Waiting – guest: Erez Tadmor, director

Asia – guests: Ruthy Pribar, director; Shira Haas, supporting actress; Alena Yiv, lead actress

Aulcie – guests: Dani Menkin, director; Aulcie Perry, main subject

Baba Joon – guests: Yuval Dashland, director; Navid Negahban, main actor

The Band’s Visit – guests: Eran Kolirin, director; Sasson Gabbai, lead actor

The Cakemaker – guest: Ofir Raul Graizer, director

The Electrifiers – guests: Boaz Armoni, director; Zvika Nathan, producer and lead actor; Elisha Banai, supporting actor

Footnote – guest: Joseph Cedar, director

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem – guest: Shlomi Elkabetz, director

Golden Voices – guest: Evgeny Ruma, director

Here We Are – guests: Nir Bergman, director; Shai Avivi, main actor; Noam Imber, supporting actor

Honeymood – guest: Talya Lavie, director; Ran Danker, lead actor

Incitement – guest: Yaron Zilberman, director;

Laila in Haifa – guest: Amos Gitai, director

Love in Suspenders – guest: Yohanan Veller, director; Michal Yanai, supporting actress; Nitza Shaul, main actress

Menachem Begin: Peace and War – guest: Levi Zini, director

Murder at Cinema North – guests: Avida Livny, director; Yaron London, producer and legendary Israeli news anchor

Peaches and Cream – guest: Gur Bentwich, director

Poogy / Kaveret 2013 Reunion Concert – Meir Fenigstein, Poogy – drummer of the band

The Prophet – guest: Ilan Rubin Fields, director

Sky Raiders – guest: Lior Chefetz, director

Sublet – guest: Eytan Fox, director