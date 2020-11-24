Click to Skip Ad
Ireland Submits ‘Arracht’ To International Oscar Race

Tallinn Black Nights

The Irish Film & Television Academy is sending Tom Sullivan’s Arracht as its entry to the 2021 International Oscar race.

The Irish-language movie was selected by a committee featuring Lenny Abrahamson, Ciaran Hinds, Eimear Noone, Macdara Kelleher, Fionnula Flanagan and David Flynn, IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty chaired.

Set in 1845 during The Great Hunger, the film follows a fisherman who takes in a stranger at the behest of a local priest. It stars Dónall Ó Héalai with Dara Devaney, Michael McElhatton, and newcomer Saise Ní Chúinn. The film premiered at last year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

It was produced by Cúán Mac Conghail for Macalla Teoranta with support from Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and TG4 as part of the Cine 4 scheme, a new initiative to develop original feature films in the Irish language. It is distributed in Ireland by Break Out Pictures, which will release in Spring 2021.

