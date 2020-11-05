‘Interrogation’: Peter Sarsgaard Drama Canceled At CBS All Access

There will be no more Interrogation at CBS All Access.

The digital platform has canceled the crime drama starring Peter Sarsgaard after one season. The series had launched all 10 episodes on February 6.

Interrogation explores one murder through 10 separate interrogations. It is based on a real-life case that spans more than 20 years, centering on a young man charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. After being sentenced to life in prison, he continued to fight to prove his innocence. Each episode is structured around interrogations informed by real police case files, with Sarsgaard stepping into the role of David Russell, the lead detective on the case.

Kyle Gallner (Outsiders) plays the accused; David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) plays Eric’s father; Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dolemite Is My Name) plays Chris Keller, a troubled and homeless teen who befriends Eric; and Vincent D’Onofrio (Godfather of Harlem) plays Sgt. Ian Lynch, an Internal Affairs officer who ends up becoming Eric’s biggest ally.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Co-creators Anders Weidemann (30 Degrees in February) and John Mankiewicz (House of Cards) executive produce alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin (Bosch) and Melissa Aouate (Hit the Road). Ernest Dickerson (The Godfather of Harlem) directed six out of the 10 episodes and also serves as executive producer. Patrick Cady (Rectify) also directs.