International Oscar: South Africa, Portugal, Montenegro, Sudan Make Submissions

South Africa, Portugal and debutant Sudan are among the latest countries to make submissions to the 2021 International Oscar race.

South Africa is putting forward Rene van Rooyen’s Toorbos. The film, which is in Afrikaans, explores the uprooting of a young forest woman and her community during the time of the last inhabitants of South Africa’s Knysna forest of the 1930s.

Portugal has submitted Listen from actress and director Ana Rocha de Sousa. The film debuted at Venice this year. Set in the London suburbs, it follows a couple who face serious difficulties when social services raise concerns about the safety of their three children.

Montenegro has put forward Marija Perović’s Grudi (Beasts). It chronicles a 20-year high school reunion that brings together four friends. One of them is gravely ill, the rest want to help her, but to do that they firstly have to find out who they really are.

Sudan is entering the Oscar race for the first time this year with You Will Die At 20. Directed by Amjad Abu Alala, the film follows a boy whose local village holy man predicts he will die at 20. It premiered at Venice Days last year.

The deadline for submissions is December 1, with the 2021 Oscars ceremony scheduled to take place on April 25. The shortlist for the International Oscar will be unveiled on February 9 and nominations will be announced March 15.