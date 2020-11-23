Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

George Clooney On The Urgency Of His First Netflix Film ‘The Midnight Sky’, Playing Old Guys, Making Movies During A Pandemic And Giving Away $14 Million – Deadline Q&A

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How 'The Cave' Director Feras Fayyad Became Embroiled In An Alleged Danish #MeToo Scandal
Read the full story

International Emmy Awards Winners: Glenda Jackson Adds To ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ Haul; ‘Responsible Child’ Scoops Two Prizes

Emmys
Television Academy

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today unveiled the winners of the International Emmy Awards 2020.

During a virtual ceremony broadcast from New York City, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson added another award to the mantlepiece for her BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. She won best actress for the STV Studios show, adding to a haul that includes a BAFTA and Broadcasting Press Guild gong.

Kudos/72 films’ BBC drama Responsible Child scooped two prizes: Best TV movie/mini-series and best actor for lead Billy Barratt. It tells the true story of a 12-year-old boy named Ray who is put on trial for murder.

Other winners included PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama; Netflix’s Brazilian comedy Ninguém tá Olhando and Indian drama Delhi Crime; and Endemol Shine Australia’s ABC show Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds.

Elsewhere, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won the International Emmy Founders Award for his coronavirus briefings. Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Billy Crystal were among those who congratulated Cuomo. “You are the epitome of New York tough,” said Crystal.

Check out the winners in full below:

Arts Programming

Jake and Charice
NHK
Japan

Refavela 40
HBO Brasil / Conspiração
Brazil

**WINNER: Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)**
Babel Doc / France Televisions
France

Why do we Dance?
Sky Arts Production Hub
United Kingdom

Best Performance By An Actor

**WINNER: Billy Barratt in Responsible Child**
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom

Guido Caprino in 1994
Sky / Wildside / Beta Film
Italy

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2
The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company
Brazil

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions
India

Best Performance By An Actress

Emma Bading in Play
Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto
Germany

Andrea Beltrão in Hebe
Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros
Brazil

**WINNER: Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing**
STV Productions
United Kingdom

Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories
HBO Asia / Birdmandog
Singapore

Comedy

Back to Life
SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.
United Kingdom

Fifty
EndemolShine Israel
Israel

Four More Shots Please
Pritish Nandy Communications Limited
India

**WINNER: Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)**
Gullane Entertainment / Netflix
Brazil

Documentary

El Testigo (The Witness)
Caracol Television
Colombia

**WINNER: For Sama**
Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline
United Kingdom

Granni-E-minem
Korean Broadcasting System
South Korea

Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)
De Chinezen / VRT
Belgium

Drama Series

Charité 2- Season 2
UFA FICTION GmbH
Germany

Criminal UK
Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix
United Kingdom

**WINNER: Delhi Crime**
Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix
India

El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2
HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka
Argentina

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

**WINNER: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards**
Univision / The Latin Recording Academy
USA

**WINNER: La Reina del Sur – Season 2**
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos
USA

No te Puedes Esconder
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix
USA

Preso No.1
Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet
USA

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo
Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine
Brazil

Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)
Teddy TV
Norway

MasterChef Thailand – Season 3
Heliconia H Group Company Limited
Thailand

**WINNER: Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds**
Endemol Shine Australia
Australia

Short-Form Series

Content
Ludo Studio
Australia

**WINNER: #martyisdead**
Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic
Czech Republic

Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)
Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow
Argentina

People Like Us – Season 2
Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures
Singapore

Telenovela

Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI
China

Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal

**WINNER: Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)**
Globo
Brazil

Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)
Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman
Argentina

TV Movie / Mini-Series

L’Effondrement (The Collapse)
ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+
France

Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar
Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes
Brazil

The Festival of the Little Gods
Tohoku Broadcasting
Japan

**WINNER: Responsible Child**
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad