International Emmy Awards Winners: Glenda Jackson Adds To ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ Haul; ‘Responsible Child’ Scoops Two Prizes

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today unveiled the winners of the International Emmy Awards 2020.

During a virtual ceremony broadcast from New York City, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson added another award to the mantlepiece for her BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. She won best actress for the STV Studios show, adding to a haul that includes a BAFTA and Broadcasting Press Guild gong.

Kudos/72 films’ BBC drama Responsible Child scooped two prizes: Best TV movie/mini-series and best actor for lead Billy Barratt. It tells the true story of a 12-year-old boy named Ray who is put on trial for murder.

Other winners included PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama; Netflix’s Brazilian comedy Ninguém tá Olhando and Indian drama Delhi Crime; and Endemol Shine Australia’s ABC show Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds.

Elsewhere, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won the International Emmy Founders Award for his coronavirus briefings. Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Billy Crystal were among those who congratulated Cuomo. “You are the epitome of New York tough,” said Crystal.

Check out the winners in full below: