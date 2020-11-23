International Emmy Awards Winners: Glenda Jackson Adds To ‘Elizabeth Is Missing’ Haul; ‘Responsible Child’ Scoops Two Prizes

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today unveiled the winners of the International Emmy Awards 2020.
During a virtual ceremony broadcast from New York City, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson added another award to the mantlepiece for her BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. She won best actress for the STV Studios show, adding to a haul that includes a BAFTA and Broadcasting Press Guild gong.
Kudos/72 films’ BBC drama Responsible Child scooped two prizes: Best TV movie/mini-series and best actor for lead Billy Barratt. It tells the true story of a 12-year-old boy named Ray who is put on trial for murder.
Other winners included PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama; Netflix’s Brazilian comedy Ninguém tá Olhando and Indian drama Delhi Crime; and Endemol Shine Australia’s ABC show Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds.
Elsewhere, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won the International Emmy Founders Award for his coronavirus briefings. Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Billy Crystal were among those who congratulated Cuomo. “You are the epitome of New York tough,” said Crystal.
Check out the winners in full below:
Arts Programming
NHK
Japan
Refavela 40
HBO Brasil / Conspiração
Brazil
**WINNER: Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)**
Babel Doc / France Televisions
France
Why do we Dance?
Sky Arts Production Hub
United Kingdom
Best Performance By An Actor
**WINNER: Billy Barratt in Responsible Child**
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom
Guido Caprino in 1994
Sky / Wildside / Beta Film
Italy
Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2
The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company
Brazil
Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions
India
Best Performance By An Actress
Emma Bading in Play
Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto
Germany
Andrea Beltrão in Hebe
Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros
Brazil
**WINNER: Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing**
STV Productions
United Kingdom
Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories
HBO Asia / Birdmandog
Singapore
Comedy
Back to Life
SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.
United Kingdom
Fifty
EndemolShine Israel
Israel
Four More Shots Please
Pritish Nandy Communications Limited
India
**WINNER: Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)**
Gullane Entertainment / Netflix
Brazil
Documentary
El Testigo (The Witness)
Caracol Television
Colombia
**WINNER: For Sama**
Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline
United Kingdom
Granni-E-minem
Korean Broadcasting System
South Korea
Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)
De Chinezen / VRT
Belgium
Drama Series
Charité 2- Season 2
UFA FICTION GmbH
Germany
Criminal UK
Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix
United Kingdom
**WINNER: Delhi Crime**
Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix
India
El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2
HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka
Argentina
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
**WINNER: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards**
Univision / The Latin Recording Academy
USA
**WINNER: La Reina del Sur – Season 2**
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos
USA
No te Puedes Esconder
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix
USA
Preso No.1
Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet
USA
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Canta Comigo
Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine
Brazil
Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)
Teddy TV
Norway
MasterChef Thailand – Season 3
Heliconia H Group Company Limited
Thailand
**WINNER: Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds**
Endemol Shine Australia
Australia
Short-Form Series
Content
Ludo Studio
Australia
**WINNER: #martyisdead**
Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic
Czech Republic
Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)
Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow
Argentina
People Like Us – Season 2
Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures
Singapore
Telenovela
Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI
China
Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal
**WINNER: Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)**
Globo
Brazil
Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)
Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman
Argentina
TV Movie / Mini-Series
L’Effondrement (The Collapse)
ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+
France
Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar
Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes
Brazil
The Festival of the Little Gods
Tohoku Broadcasting
Japan
**WINNER: Responsible Child**
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom
