Instagram Sensation ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Gets Series Greenlight At HGTV

Social media phenom Cheap Old Houses is coming to HGTV. The network has ordered an eight-episode series of the same name, starring Cheap Old Houses founders Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, for premiere in summer 2021.

The Finkelsteins’ Cheap Old Houses Instagram feed, which touts more than 1.4 million followers, racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000.

The series will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they visit cities and small towns across America to tour two low-priced older houses and share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness. The couple will then imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations—and ultimately will choose which house to feature on their Instagram feed. The series also will spotlight the couple as they stop by to see gorgeous restorations of saved old homes formerly featured on Cheap Old Houses.

“When HGTV fans told us we needed a show with Ethan and Elizabeth, we listened because we understand how easy it is to fall into the rabbit hole of hunting for cheap old houses,” said Loren Ruch, group SVP, programming and development, HGTV. “Everyone will be astounded by the incredible, inexpensive property treasures that Ethan and Elizabeth find and they also may be inspired to buy a cheap old house of their own.”