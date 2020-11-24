‘Industry’: Remaining Episodes Of HBO Drama To Drop On HBO Max This Week – Watch The Promo

The remaining five episodes of HBO’ freshman drama Industry will be released on WarnerMedia sibling HBO Max this Friday, Nov. 27, making the entire season available to binge over the holiday weekend. The announcement was made at the end of tonight’s episode. (watch the promo above)

This is the first time fresh episodes of an HBO original series will make their premiere on HBO Max; so far HBO originals, including Industry, land on HBO Max after their premiere on the premium cable network. While available on HBO Max, the remaining five episodes of Industry will also air on HBO weekly on Mondays at 10 PM, with the season’s final two episodes airing back-to-back on Dec. 21.

Industry, which follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London, has been a very modest performer in linear ratings for HBO since its November 9 premiere. It airs on at 10 p.m. Mondays, a night that’s less established with original programming, and will continue to air in that slot on the cable net.

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor — where meritocracy is promised, but hierarchy is king.

Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan stars as “The Graduates,” with Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung as “Management.”

Industry is produced by Bad Wolf, and Down and Kay executive produce with Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and Ben Irving.