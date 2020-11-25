India Selects ‘Jallikattu’ For International Oscar Race

Malayalam-language action thriller Jallikattu has been selected by the Film Federation of India to represent the country in this year’s International Oscar race.

Lijo Jose Pellissery directed the movie which is a portrait of a remote village where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence. Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran star.

The film screened at Toronto film festival last year and was released in India in October 2019.

India has been nominated for the International Oscar three times, most recently in 2001 with Lagaan.

The deadline for submissions to the Oscar race is December 1, with the 2021 ceremony scheduled to take place April 25. The shortlist for the International Oscar will be unveiled February 9 and nominations will be announced March 15.