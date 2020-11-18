Independent Film & Television Alliance Elects Eight To Board

The Independent Film & Television Alliance, which produces the annual American Film Market, has elected eight new members to its board. The new directors include executives from such companies as Lionsgate, Myriad Pictures and XYZ Films.

The latest additions to IFTA’s board are J.D. Beaufils (VMI Worldwide), Scott Bedno (Myriad Pictures), Jody Cipriano (MarVista Entertainment), Patrick Ewald (Epic Pictures Group), Will Machin (Metro International Entertainment), Wendy Reeds (Lionsgate), Lise Romanoff (Vision Films) and Nick Spicer (XYZ Films).

Beaufils, Machin and Spicer are first-time board members.

They join Michael Ryan of GFM Films) — who continues as chairperson of the board — and other members who are serving the second year of their two-year term: Caroline Couret-Delegue (Film Seekers Limited), Clay Epstein (Film Mode Entertainment), Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media), Jay Joyce (Cardinal XD), Jeannine Tang (Participant Media) and Adam Wright (Voltage Pictures).

“Our new board members are taking their seats at a time when our industry is beset by challenges and we, at IFTA, are working every day to clear a path that will get us back to reliable and safe ways to finance, produce and distribute films,” Ryan said. “Their unique perspectives and expertise provide strength to our association’s mission of supporting independents worldwide.”