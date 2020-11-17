‘In Treatment’: Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey & Quintessa Swindell To Recur In HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Colón-Zayas (David Makes Man), Manhattan alum John Benjamin Hickey and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Uzo Aduba in the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series In Treatment.

In Treatment, which ended a three-season run in 2010, is returning for a fourth season as a reimagined half-hour series. The series is in pre-production under COVID-19 guidelines, with a 2021 debut planned to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

The reimagining brings a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor (Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.

Colón-Zayas will play Rita, Brooke’s longtime confidant and friend who supports Brooke as she contends with her own demons after a life-altering loss.

Hickey will portray Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison.

Swindell is Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, rebellious teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations.

In addition to Aduba, the three join previously announced Anthony Ramos, who also recurs.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein executive produce, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby servinig as co-executive producers. The HBO Entertainment production is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.

Colón-Zayas, an original member of The LAByrinth Theater Company, earned the 2020 Obie, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. On television, she recurred as Principal Fallow on the Peabody Award-winning series David Makes Man. Colón-Zayas is repped by Stewart Talent.

Hickey is preparing to make his Broadway directorial debut with the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, following a sold out run at the Colonial Theatre in Boston. He recently played the role of Henry Wilcox in the acclaimed play The Inheritance on Broadway and in the West End. In Treatment is Hickey’s first TV series role since he starred in the critically acclaimed WGN America series Manhattan. He received an Emmy Award nomination for his work on the Showtime series The Big C. Hickey is repped by ICM and MGMT. Entertainment.

Swindell can be seen on the final season of Netflix’s original series Trinkets, where they play the co-lead, Tabitha. Swindell recently co-starred in Voyagers, a feature opposite leads Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan for Lionsgate, which will be released theatrically next year. They also played the role of Anna in HBO’s Euphoria. Swindell is repped by Gersh.