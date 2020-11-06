‘In Treatment’: Anthony Ramos Joins Uzo Aduba In Season 4 Of HBO Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) is set for a recurring role opposite Uzo Aduba in the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series In Treatment.

In Treatment, which ended a three-season run in 2010, is returning for a fourth season as a reimagined half-hour series. The series is in pre-production under COVID-19 guidelines, with a 2021 debut planned to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

The reimagining brings a diverse trio of patients in session with an observant, empathetic therapist (Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues.

Ramos will play Eladio, a patient who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son. Additional cast will be announced.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein will be executive producers of the new season, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producers. The HBO Entertainment production is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.

Ramos first made his mark in the Tony and Grammy award-winning Broadway smash Hamilton, now streaming on Disney+. He can currently be seen in the feature Honest Thief opposite Liam Neeson. He will also star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s anticipated feature, In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, slated for premiere in summer 2021. Ramos is repped by CAA, Door 24, Modest! and Paul Hastings.