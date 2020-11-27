Idris Elba To Interview Paul McCartney For BBC One Entertainment Special

Luther actor Idris Elba is to sit down with former Beatle Paul McCartney for a 60-minute BBC One holiday special.

Produced by The Graham Norton Show outfit So Television, Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney will be filmed in London over the coming weeks in line with local Covid-19 rules.

Elba, who moonlights as a musician and DJ, will interview McCartney about his career as one of the most successful musicians and composers in pop music history.

Elba said: “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes… who wouldn’t?!

“His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour!”

The special was ordered by chief content officer Charlotte Moore, Jan Younghusband, and Kate Phillips. The executive producers are Graham Stuart, Andy Rowe, and Dylan Jones.

BBC One will also broadcast McCartney’s 2018 Cavern Club performance after he revisited the venue that helped make the Beatles famous. Paul McCartney Live at The Cavern Club is a Done and Dusted/MPL Communications production.