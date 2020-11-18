ICM Partners Signs ‘Big Shot’ & ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ EP/Director Bill D’Elia

EXCLUSIVE: Bill D’Elia, exec producer and director of series including How To Get Away With Murder and Boston Legal, has signed with ICM.

The Emmy winner will be represented by the agency in all areas.

D’Elia started out directing episodes of Law & Order, Doogie Howse, M.D., Northern Exposure and The West Wing, before also becoming an exec producer on dramas such as Chicago Hope, Ally McBeal and Harry’s Law.

He recently exec produced and directed ABC’s Eva Longoria-produced Grand Hotel and is currently exec producer and director on John Stamos’ upcoming basketball dramedy Big Shot for Disney+. He has worked closely with David E. Kelley on a number of series including on Big Shot and Monday Mornings.

D’Elia also created Judging Amy, which ran for six seasons on CBS.

He continues to be represented by Stephanie Davis at Wet Dog Entertainment and Bob Getman at Jackoway, Tyerman.