Showtime & Sony Pictures Television Setting Pilot Commitment For ‘Homeland’s Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa On Nathan Englander Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Novel ‘Dinner At The Center Of The Earth’

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime may have found its next Homeland. The network is tying up a preemptive deal to acquire and turn the Nathan Englander Israeli-Palestine conflict novel Dinner At The Center Of The Earth into a series that Homeland architects Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa will write and run as Executive Producers. Deal is being made through Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Gordon & Gansa made a four-year overall deal last year. Showtime isn’t commenting, but Deadline hears the commitment is for a pilot that will be written by Gordon & Gansa, who steered Homeland through eight solid seasons. The hope is for this to be the next major series for the duo.

The novel is a sprawling drama that has some basis in real players in the Israeli Palestinian conflict, set in the Middle East and Europe, but the simplest way to describe it is a spy thriller in the vein of Homeland and The Night Manager.

Exec producing alongside Gordon and Gansa is Glenn Geller, President of the duo’s production company, as well as Bill Collage and his partner, Mick Hurbis-Cherrier, Cliff Roberts, and Sameh Zoabi (director of Tel Aviv On Fire. The author will be a co-EP. WME is putting the pieces together on behalf of Gordon & Gansa. Englander is repped by Aragi Inc. and Anonymous Content.