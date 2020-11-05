‘The Widow’ & ‘The Red Line’ Actor Howard Charles To Co-Lead Acorn TV’s ‘Whitstable Pearl’

Click to Skip Ad
Howard Charles
Sarah J. Edwards

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Charles, star of Amazon’s The Widow and CBS’s The Red Line, has been cast as the co-lead in Acorn TV’s British-made crime drama Whitstable Pearl.

Charles, who will next feature in Netflix’s Shadow And Bone, will star alongside After Life actress Kerry Godliman in the six-part Buccaneer Media adaptation of Julie Wassmer’s The Whitstable Pearl Mystery novels.

The series follows big-hearted restaurant owner Pearl Nolan (Godliman) who sets up a local detective agency in the English seaside town of Whitstable after undergoing police training in an earlier career.

Pearl forms an unlikely partnership with DCI Mike McGuire, a new local police chief who has transferred from London to escape his past. Charles plays McGuire.

Whitstable Pearl is adapted by Norwegian filmmaker Øystein Karlsen and production is underway in Whitstable. Executive producers are Tony Wood, Anna Burns, Richard Tulk-Hart and Nadia Jaynes for Buccaneer, as well as Karlsen and Wassmer. Guy Hescott is the producer.

Acorn TV commissioned the series with its UK-based development arm, Acorn Media Enterprises. It will stream across North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK in 2021. Cineflix Rights will handle sales internationally.

Charles’ other credits include ITV’s Liar and the BBC’s The Musketeers. He is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and The Artist Partnership.

