Veteran-Made Docu Series ‘Honor Guard’ Gets Amazon Christmas Day Streaming Bow; Sam Elliott Narrated

Amazon has acquired Honor Guard, a four-part military docuseries created by two U.S. Army veterans, and narrated by Sam Elliott. Show

creators Ethan Morse and Neal Schrodetzki of Time To Kill Productions will debut their new series online digitally Christmas Day through

Amazon. The series will arrive on more than 50 streaming services throughout 2021.

The four-part docuseries took more than three years to complete. It showcases four unique specialty platoons of the 3rd U.S. Infantry

Regiment in Washington D.C., where the filmmakers served together nearly two decades ago. Morse and Schrodetzki got Sam Elliott and that singular voice of his, to be the narrator.

“Working with an icon like Mr. Elliott was surreal,” Morse said. “I grew up watching his movies, and I had just viewed A Star Is Born a

few days before meeting him for the first time in the recording studio. It was like a dream come true.”

Schrodetzki received exclusive access to film his former unit, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, after releasing the documentary The Unknowns in 2016. “The amount of history and honor on display in the 3rd Infantry Regiment is difficult to encapsulate in a four-hour docuseries,” he said, “but it’s a story we want to share with the world.”