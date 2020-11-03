Click to Skip Ad
Hong Kong Police Arrest TV Reporter Who Produced Segment About Attack On Protestors

Riot police stand guard as pro-democracy protesters hold a news conference to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Long subway attack at the subway station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A gang of men in white shirts brutally beat dozens of people inside the train station on July 21 last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) AP

Police in Hong Kong have arrested a reporter who co-produced a segment about a mob attack at a train station in July 2019, one of the numerous incendiary episodes in last year’s anti-government protests.

According to the South China Morning Post, Choy Yuk-ling, who is a contributor to Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK, was arrested on Tuesday (November 3) on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Ordinance by using information improperly to run car ownership searches. The newspaper also cited a separate source saying the reporter was detained for making a false statement. She could face six months in prison.

The incident at Yuen Long train station involved a group of men attacking passengers and protestors returning from an anti-government rally. A perceived slow police response prompted a public backlash and there have been accusations that authorities colluded with the attackers, a fact strongly denied by the police.

The RTHK segment produced by Choy Yuk-ling investigated the attack and sought to identify the attackers, one year after the incident took place.

