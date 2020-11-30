Hong Kong Disneyland Closing Again Because Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Hong Kong Disneyland is shutting its doors for a third time because of the coronavirus pandemic, after the Hong Kong government instituted new restrictions region-wide amid a wave of new infections.

“As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close beginning December 2,” the theme park said on its website Monday. “We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable.”

The latest orders are the third in Hong Kong since the pandemic emerged earlier this year. According to the South China Post, a total of 76 new infections were reported Monday, after 115 the previous day. The new restrictions include the shuttering of entertainment and leisure venues like karaoke lounges and game centers, while restaurants, gyms and beauty salons can remain open but under stricter limits.

Theme parks have been among the very hardest hit entertainment segment in the pandemic era along with movie theaters and live events. At Disney, Parks and Resorts has traditionally made up about a third of the company’s revenue, with the division seeing sales fall 61% in fourth-quarter 2020 from the year earlier.

Disney World in Orlando and Shanghai Disneyland remain open, while Disneyland in Anaheim has been closed since March 12.