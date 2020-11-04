Film & TV Stars React To Election 2020 Rolling Results With Mix Of Hope & Anxiety

Refresh for latest…: As the United States wakes up to the news that the presidential election is still undecided, industry fixtures are beginning to chime in with a mix of hope and anxiety. But, despite Donald Trump’s false claim that he “already won” over Joe Biden on Tuesday night, several stars posting on Twitter are focused on the votes that are still to be counted.

All your votes are to BE COUNTED https://t.co/Ap1GcpoLkf — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 4, 2020

They gotta count every vote.

Every last one.

Just. Keep. Breathing.

This could take a little while.#CountEveryVote — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020

Already earlier today, international entertainers were tweeting about the uncertain outcome. Veep creator Armando Iannucci summed up his sentiment thusly, “I think I’m going down with political sepsis.”

I think I’m going down with political sepsis. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) November 4, 2020

Also commenting today, the very politically engaged Mark Ruffalo responded to a post by Don Winslow, saying “America is suffering a soul sickness.”

America is suffering a soul sickness. We have to understand the divisive and violent character of this nation. Repair and Heal the genocide and slavery that we are also founded upon. Give those things their proper place and honor so that we can become whole. https://t.co/Q1larRTc7b — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Below is a look at more rolling reactions over the past several hours. Check back for updates.

I'm not great at gifs but right now this pretty much sums up my feelings re Biden winning pic.twitter.com/ujIPy9ZBE5 — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) November 4, 2020

Easily the most stressful National Sandwich Day in my lifetime. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 4, 2020

Trump's behaviour now reminds me of the cartoon where a tennis player is having a hissy fit and the umpire is saying to the other one "Couldn't you just let her win ?" — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 4, 2020

Fair to say at this point that outraising your opponent doesn't win elections? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 4, 2020

I’ve been drunk, hungover and drunk again. #Election2020 — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) November 4, 2020

Serious question: can we not hire ppl to count votes through the night until every vote has been counted? This is only necessary 1 night once every 4 yrs. Why do we call it a night & resume in the am while the rest of the country is on pins & needles, drinking/medicating heavily? — Tiya Sircar (She/Her) (@tiyasircar) November 4, 2020

You don’t get to declare yourself the winner, Donald. The American people choose the winner through the Electoral College. We do this though our votes. You can’t change that.#EveryVoteCounts#CountEveryVote — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2020

GOP leaders: Now would be a good time to grow a backbone and denounce Trump’s early claim of victory when there are millions of votes still to be counted in hotly contested states. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2020

#DespotDonald declares victory as votes are still being counted-Calls election "a fraud on the American public, so we'll be going to the Supreme Court & we will win this"

It's so weird to have an authoritarian who undermines democracy in the WH.

https://t.co/MyuSBcpY7U — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 4, 2020

These are his allies saying this. Think about that https://t.co/HnlEAvOnVX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

This is beyond dangerous what he’s doing right now. #ElectionNight — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

I don't know any more about where this is going than you do, or anybody else. We will be back at it tomorrow. #Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 4, 2020

Florida is quite ‘Me Me Me’, isn’t it? — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 4, 2020

This is the world's longest Seahawks game. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2020

Watching Uncut Gems to relax — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 4, 2020