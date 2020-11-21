Hollywood To Get Its Own Drive-In Movies At Egyptian Theatre Parking Lot

The pandemic-fueled national revival of the classic American drive-in movie theater continues, and even the dense Los Angeles neighborhood of Hollywood is getting into the act.

Arena Cinelounge Sunset is backing the Arena Cinelounge Drive-in Hollywood. The venue will be located behind the landmark Egyptian Theatre in the heart of Hollywood at 1625 North Las Palmas Avenue, and plans to be open seven days a week.

The first screening will bow on Dec. 1, 2020 with Wander, a thriller starring Aaron Eckhart, Katheryn Winnick, Heather Graham, Roger Dorman and Tommy Lee Jones.

“Our aim is to bring the same bespoke charisma Arena Cinelounge is known for as an independent theater to the Drive-In experience,” owner Christian Meoli told NBC News. “We’re excited to be exhibiting and curating again and look forward to continuing to offer audiences new, classic and culturally relevant content.”

Other films on the schedule include the documentary The Weather Underground from 2002 and Breach, starring Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane.

Art installations, laser light shows by DJ Lino Meoli, and popcorn are also on the drive-in menu. Admission is $40 per car, which covers up to five movie-goers). Masks are required if you need to leave your vehicle.