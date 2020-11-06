Holly Robinson Peete Joins ABC’s ‘American Housewife’ For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Robinson Peete has been tapped for a major recurring role in the current fifth season of ABC comedy series American Housewife. She begins filming next week.

Peete will play Tami, a close friend of Katie’s (Katy Mixon) before the Ottos moved to Westport. Tami helped Katie quite a bit when Katie was a new mom — Katie always looked to Tami for advice, even considering her to be a bit “mom sensei.” When Tami’s two older children went off to college, she and her husband celebrated being empty-nesters. That celebration resulted in a now eight-year-old daughter. So when Tami moves to Westport with a youngster of her own, Katie is thrilled to reconnect with her old friend and hopes to return the favor and help her out.

American Housewife, about a mother (Mixon) of three raising her flawed family in a wealthy Connecticut town, was created by Sarah Dunn. It hails from Kapital Entertainment and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Peete is known for her role as Judy Hoffs on the Fox TV police drama 21 Jump Street, which aired for five seasons, as well as her roles on ABC’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and the NBC/WB sitcom For Your Love. She also served as one of the original co-hosts of the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk. Peete, who just wrapped two movies for the Hallmark Channel, is repped by APA.