Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada is set to join the A-list ensemble of the Sony action pic Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Sanada will be playing.

Sanada recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix and just wrapped shooting James Wan- and Todd Garner-produced fantasy action film Mortal Kombat. He next will appear in Andrew Levitas’ Minamata, opposite Johnny Depp. His other credits include HBO’s Westworld, Avengers: Endgame and Foreign Lasnguage Film Oscar nominee The Twilight Samurai.

He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.