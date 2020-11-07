Hillary Clinton Reacts To Joe Biden’s Election: “History-Making Ticket & Repudiation Of Trump”

The woman who ran second to Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016 is reacting to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States. “The voters have spoken,” Hillary Clinton tweeted this morning. “It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

The former Secretary of State and U.S. senator from New York also said: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Clinton first ran against Barack Obama for president in 2008, finishing second in the Democratic primaries that year, then served as his Secretary of State from 2009-13. She then defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2016 and took on former reality show host Trump. Clinton won the popular vote by about 3 million but was beat soundly in the Electoral College, 306-232.

If Biden also wins Georgia, where he is leading, he would have the exact same number of electoral votes.

Clinton, of course, worked with Biden when she was Secretary of State and he Vice President in the Obama administration. They were also in the senate together, she as a senator from New York and he a senator from Delaware.

Her husband Bill, the 42nd president of the United States, also tweeted congratulations to Biden and Harris on Saturday saying, “Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

