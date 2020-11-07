Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Will Be 46th U.S. President; Donald Trump Says "Election Far From Over"
Hillary Clinton Reacts To Joe Biden’s Election: “History-Making Ticket & Repudiation Of Trump”

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton at ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid on Capitol Hill, Thursday, December 2016 AP Photo

The woman who ran second to Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016 is reacting to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States. “The voters have spoken,” Hillary Clinton tweeted this morning. “It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

The former Secretary of State and U.S. senator from New York also said: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Joe Biden Elected President: Hollywood Reacts To Victory Over Donald Trump

Clinton first ran against Barack Obama for president in 2008, finishing second in the Democratic primaries that year, then served as his Secretary of State from 2009-13. She then defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2016 and took on former reality show host Trump. Clinton won the popular vote by about 3 million but was beat soundly in the Electoral College, 306-232.

If Biden also wins Georgia, where he is leading, he would have the exact same number of electoral votes.

The Moment When Networks Called The Presidential Race For Joe Biden

Clinton, of course, worked with Biden when she was Secretary of State and he Vice President in the Obama administration. They were also in the senate together, she as a senator from New York and he a senator from Delaware.

Her husband Bill, the 42nd president of the United States, also tweeted congratulations to Biden and Harris on Saturday saying, “Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”

Election Day 2020: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

