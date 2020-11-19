‘Hightown’: Luis Guzmán To Recur In Season 2 Of Starz’s Crime Drama; Full Cast, Directors Set

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Guzmán (Traffic, Code Black) is set for a season-long arc on the second season of Starz’s crime drama series Hightown, starring Monica Raymund, from Jerry Bruckheimer and Lionsgate Television.

Production is currently underway on the ten-episode second season of the series created by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham), who will make her television directorial debut this season. Oscar–nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) will return to direct two episodes. Raymund (Chicago Fire, The Good Wife), Dawn Wilkinson (Empire), Radium Cheung (The Sinner) and Eagle Egilsson (The Wire) are also tapped to direct this season.

Guzmán will play Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s (Amary Nolasco) cousin. A charming and hilarious yet dangerous sociopath. Also joining the recurring cast are Jona Xiao (Gifted, Being Mary Jane) as Daisy, a stripper at Xavier’s. Bubbly and working class with a hard edge. She’s got swag and can handle herself. Charline St. Charles (The Resident, Den of Thieves) as Henriette, first generation Haitian-American, wife of Sgt. Saintille (Dohn Norwood) and Dominic L. Santana (All Eyez on Me, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) as Chuleta, Jorge (Guzman) & Frankie’s (Nolasco) muscle.

They join returning cast members Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.

“I’m so in love with this cast and the way they brought my vision to life in Season One,” said

Cutter, who recently entered an overall deal with Lionsgate TV. “Now I feel inspired to create in a whole new way, through directing. I will be learning from some of the best in the business – Rachel Morrison and Monica Raymund — and I can’t wait to showcase Cape Cod in a new light as we focus on the off-season. We are thrilled to be back in production and bringing you the next chapter in this story.”