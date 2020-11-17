‘Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County’ Family Comedy From Monique Alvarez & Jessica Lee Williamson In Works At IMDb TV

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has put in development Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy from writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson and Amazon Studios.

Co-created and written by Alvarez and Williamson, Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County follows first generation Cuban-American, ChiChi Rodriguez, who makes a run from her failed marriage and lands back with her disapproving family in the Cuban mecca of Hialeah: a hard left from Miami, a world away from the lavish version of South Florida, and the last place on earth ChiChi ever wanted to be. She’s determined to reinvent herself in this singular neighborhood brimming with cafecito counters, Santería altars, and bench ads for ass implants. But first she must learn that, hay que resolver: you gotta work with what you’ve got.

Alvarez and Williamson executive produce alongside Danielle Claman Gelber and Teri Weinberg (Gentefied). Clark Johnson (The Shield) is attached to direct and produce.

Alvarez is a Cuban/Colombian-American writer, actor and producer with roots in sketch and improv comedy who hails from Hialeah, FL. She can currently be seen on the film side as Jane Doe in the feature Percy, starring Christopher Walken and directed by Johnson.

Williamson, a Moth Mainstage Storyteller, launched her television writing career on the staff of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and has also staffed on the Netflix series Medical Police and F is For Family. A first-generation American, she was raised by her Cuban mother in a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Johnson is an Emmy-nominated director for FX’s The Shield and the director of the pilot for HBO’s The Wire. He has directed multiple episodes of Showtime’s City on a Hill and Your Honor. Additional credits include The Good Fight, Snowfall, Orange is the New Black and Homeland. Johnson along with Percy also directed the feature film Juanita, starring Alfre Woodard, for Netflix.

Weinberg is currently an executive producer on Netflix’s dramedy series Gentefied, which is heading into its second season.

Gelber is currently prepping a full slate of multiple projects for the 2020-21 television season for all broadcast, cable and streaming networks and platforms under her Acoustic Productions banner. She most recently served as EVP of Dick Wolf’s production company Wolf Films, where she headed scripted programming and development for the company.

Alvarez is repped by UTA and The Burstein Company. Williamson is repped by Industry Entertainment’s Dianne Fraser and Dave Ryan at Felker-Toczek-Suddleson-Abramson. Gelber is repped by attorney Jared Levine, and Weinberg is repped by attorney David Fox. Johnson is repped by UTA and attorney Carlos Goodman.