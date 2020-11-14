HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Writes Children’s Book, Plans February Release

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk knows a thing or two about building. Which is why she decided to share her knowledge about the subject in a different way than her television show.

Starsiak Hawk, who renovates homes with the help of her mom Karen Laine on Good Bones, has a new book coming out in February. Built Together talks about the different kinds of families in the world. Starsiak Hawk recently added to her own, giving birth to a second child in September.

“Sooooo excited!!!!” she posted to Instagram, adding extra exclamation points to emphasize her enthusiasm. “I’ve been working on this book for two years and it’s FINALLY available for pre order!!!!”

She added: “Please spread the word; tag friends who would relate to or want to share the message that there are ALL kinds of families made in ALL different ways and they’re all imperfectly perfect. And throw in some cute construction fun bc it wouldn’t be me without that!”

Fans can pre-order on Amazon, where the book’s description reads, “Strong families, like strong houses, have sturdy foundations built on trust, love, and a whole lot of TLC.”

The book’s illustrations show Starsiak Hawk, Husband Steve Hawk, and children Charlotte and Jack.

Good Bones is returning for a sixth season on HGTV. The network has ordered 14 one-hour episodes of the home makeover series for premiere in summer 2021.

The renewal comes on the heels of solid ratings for the series in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos in its Tuesday 9-10 pm timeslot. The series also performs well on digital. Good Bones has been the No. 1 most-watched series on HGTV GO since June 9, and content supporting the season has generated more than 4.3 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, according to the network.