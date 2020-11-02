Helena Bonham Carter & Pierce Brosnan To Star In Rom-Com ‘Not Bloody Likely’; Cornerstone On Sales – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan have been set to lead Not Bloody Likely, a romantic comedy exploring the true story of the 1914 West End production of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

In the movie, Shaw (Brosnan) has written his masterpiece Pygmalion (which would later be adapted into the Oscar-winning musical My Fair Lady) and is determined for the great Mrs. Pat Campbell (Bonham Carter) to play the role of Eliza Doolittle. But is her casting just a chance for Shaw to rekindle his once great love, the one that got away?

Joel Hopkins (Hampstead) has written and is directing the film, he previously helmed comedy The Love Punch starring Brosnan. Project is being produced by Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite, the pair behind the successful A Streetcat Named Bob and sequel A Christmas Gift From Bob, through their Studio Pictures banner. Production is set for the UK in Spring 2021.

Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales rights and will introduce the project at this month’s American Film Market. The pairing of Bonham Carter, coming off the back of The Crown and Enola Holmes, with Brosnan, who was in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga this year and has Cinderella coming up, should be a hot one for the sales co; and word on the street right now is that comedy is high in demand after the bruising year that has been 2020.

“This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons. We can’t wait to get started,” said producers Rolston and Braithwaite.

“Joel’s wonderfully entertaining script breathes new life into the most beloved of Shaw’s plays and the casting of Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan will make this a strong commercial proposition for buyers around the world,” added Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder.

Bonham Carter is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant and Brosnan by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint. Hopkins is represented by Katie Haines at The Agency and Adriana Alberghetti at WME.