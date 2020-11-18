‘Heels’: Trey Tucker & Robby Ramos To Recur On Starz’s Wrestling Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) and Robby Ramos (Snowfall) are set for recurring roles opposite Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig and Mary McCormack in Heels, Starz’s eight-episode hourlong drama set in the outrageous world of independent professional wrestling.

Written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Tucker will play Bobby Pin, a pure-hearted Texan who’s a rookie at pro wrestling but a veteran at being a nice guy.

Ramos will portray Diego, a wrestler at the DWL. In the ring, Diego wrestles as a Heel, but in the locker room, he’s a wisecracking and always encouraging colleague and friend.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount TV Studios. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, Peter Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley serve as executive producers.

Tucker most recently starred opposite Mena Suvari in the feature film What Lies Below, which recently sold for U.S. distribution at the Cannes virtual market. He also just appeared in a key supporting role opposite Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom in director Rod Lurie’s critically acclaimed action thriller, The Outpost, for Millennium. Tucker is repped by APA.

Ramos most recently appeared in Snowfall, Orange Is the New Black and The Blacklist. He is repped by BRS/Gage, Valor Entertainment Group and attorney Eric Feig.