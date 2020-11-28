Heart’s Ann Wilson Reveals Band’s Biopic Being Produced At Amazon

Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Heart’s Ann Wilson says a biopic about her band Heart is being produced for Amazon.

The singer of the classic rock band made the announcement to host Lyndsey Parker on SiriusXM’s Volume West show. Wilson said Carrie Brownstein of the punk band Sleater-Kinney and the costar of IFC’s Portlandia, will write and direct.

“I saw the first draft of the script,” Wilson said on the show. “It’s really cool. She’s working with the movie company — Amazon — and with the producer, Linda Obst, who did Sleepless in Seattle.” Obst’s other production credits include Flashdance, One Fine Day, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and the TV series Hot in Cleveland.

The Heart story will cover Ann and sister Nancy Wilson’s rise to one of the biggest bands in the world. No casting decisions have been made, and Ann Wilson said she has no preference. “I just don’t have any idea. I’m too close to it,” she said. “I’m just as excited about finding out as you are.”

Wilson said actress Anne Hathaway has expressed some interest in the role. But, Wilson allowed, “I don’t think she’s exactly right for it.”

Whether the actors will be required to sing the Heart catalog is also up in the air. “That’s still in development right now,” Wilson said. “Because of Covid, it slowed everything down. But it’s definitely coming along.”

Wilson’s latest release is a cover of Steve Earle’s The Revolution Stars Now.