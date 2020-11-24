HBO Max To Stream Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’ For Free Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving is certainly a time for giving thanks and reflection — especially during this time. HBO’s special event Between the World and Me from Ta-Nehisi Coates as it tells an urgent story of hope and resilience. It initially debuted on November 21 but starting on November 25 and through November 30, Between the World and Me will be available for free on HBOMax.com, HBO.com, On Demand and will re-air on good ol’ fashioned linear television via HBO’s Thanksgiving free preview weekend.

The special event is an adaptation of Coates’ best-selling book and Apollo stage performance of the same name. The book is recognized as a classic of the Black Lives Matter era and during a global pandemic against the backdrop of the killing of Breonna Taylor and global protests for Black lives. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME is an urgent story of hope and resilience, exploring Coates’ vision of a race built beneath white supremacy, and a people built despite it.

Coates’ book, which is recognized as a classic of the Black Lives Matter era, has been reimagined during a global pandemic against the backdrop of the killing of Breonna Taylor and global protests for Black lives. The special event series is anchored by an ensemble performance of the most critically acclaimed performers of our time including Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Oprah Winfrey, and many others. The special speaks to Coates’ letter to his 15-year-old son on coming of age in Black America. From When They See Us Emmy winner Jharrell Jerome sharing the pains of growing up in Baltimore’s inner city to This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson evoking the HBCU experience, to the musical collaboration of Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ledisi, Between the World and Me explores Coates’ vision of a race built beneath white supremacy, and a people built despite it. The special paints a portrait of the Black experience in America that is just as breathtaking as it is heartbreaking.

The special also features Coates, Angela Davis, Alicia Garza, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Mimi Jones, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Janet Mock, Jason Moran, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Greg Alverez Reid, MJ Rodriguez, Kendrick Sampson, Nate Smith, Courtney B. Vance, Olivia Washington, Pauletta Washington and Michelle Wilson.

Additionally, HBO launched the Between The World And Me Podcast which is co-produced by Spoke Media and Domino Sound. Across four weekly episodes debuting every Monday, the podcast weaves together in-depth discussions with thought leaders, educators and creatives to extend the conversation, unpack the film, and relive key moments from the landmark work.

Between the World and Me is directed by Kamilah Forbes who also serves as executive producer. The special event series is executive produced by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Susan Kelechi Watson and Roger Ross Williams. Williams’ production company One Story Up produces.