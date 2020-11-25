HBO Max Swoops For Amazon’s Spanish-Language Thriller ‘La Jauría’

WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max has picked up the first season of La Jauría, Amazon Prime Video’s Spanish-language thriller from Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula, which made the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman.

HBO Max will premiere the eight-part series on December 16, bringing subscribers the story of the disappearance of a young girl, who becomes the center of a police investigation into an online game that grooms men into assaulting women.

La Jauría stars Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman) and Antonia Zegers (Fugitivos), while Lucía Puenzo is the director. Fremantle produced the show alongside Fabula and Argentine company Kapow. Fremantle handles worldwide distribution.

Amazon commissioned a second season of La Jauría in July after premiering it across Latin America and Spain. Chilean public broadcaster TVN and the Consejo Nacional de Televisión (CNTV) are co-producers.

“It’s a gripping, compelling and timely drama that addresses important topical issues regarding the epidemic of violence against women. We are confident HBO’s audience will be moved by the standout storyline and the powerful performances,” said Sheila Aguirre, EVP of content distribution and format sales, Latin America, international, Fremantle.