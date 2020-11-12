Hasbro/eOne’s Ryan Jones Heading To Universal As SVP Production Development

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Jones is departing Hasbro/eOne, where he has served as VP Development and Production, and going over to Universal Pictures where he will be named SVP Production Development. I hear he’ll be signing his deal imminently.

At Hasbro/eOne, Jones worked on the company’s film slate of both live-action and animated features. At Universal, he’ll report to Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.

“Ryan’s great relationships and successful track-record working on a broad range of titles, including billion-dollar franchises with international appeal, make him a perfect complement to the film group’s creative team,” Cramer tells us. “We know that he will hit the ground running for the studio as we continue to produce innovative, commercial content for global audiences.”

Jones transitioned from Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures to eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, earlier this year. During his tenure he oversaw a slate of film projects based on Hasbro intellectual property including Bumblebee, the near half-billion-dollar-grossing first spinoff film in the Transformers franchise, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, set for release on Oct. 22, 2021 via Paramount. Additionally, he shepherded the animated Transformers prequel with Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley, Clue with Ryan Reynolds and James Bobin, Micronauts with How to Train Your Dragon director Dean DeBlois, M.A.S.K. with F. Gary Gray, and Power Rangers with End of the F-ing World and I Am Not Okay With This director Jonathan Entwistle.

Prior to joining Hasbro/eOne, Jones was an executive at 20th Century Fox for three years where he worked on titles including Logan, The Martian, Deadpool and films in the Planet of the Apes, Kingsman and Maze Runner franchises. He also had a pivotal role in bringing in R.L. Stine’s Fear Street, fantasy game Magic: The Gathering, and the first-look deal with comic book publisher Boom! Studios.

Jones also worked at Morgan Creek Productions and State Street Pictures as an executive. During his time at Morgan Creek, the St. Louis native and University of Miami grad had a hand in the long-in-development Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me.