Hasan Minhaj Joins ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 2 Of Apple TV+ Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) has been tapped for a major recurring role on Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. He will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show.team.

This marks the highest-profile acting gig to date and first foray into drama for writer-comedian Minhaj, best known for his Peabody-winning Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, his standup special for the streamer, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, and his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show.

The Morning Show, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, restarted production on its second season last month following a pandemic-related production hiatus.

Minhaj joins returning stars including Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry as well as new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, the unapologetically candid drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

In September, Crudup won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Additionally, The Morning Show has received a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston, and a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Crudup. The drama has also earned eight Primetime Emmy Awards overall, along with three Golden Globe nominations, and was nominated for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association this year. Globally, the series has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The series is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer.

Minhaj, whose acting credits include The Spy Who Dumped Me, is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller.