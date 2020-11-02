Harrison Ford Remembers His ‘Indiana Jones’ Dad Sean Connery

Actor Harrison Ford paid tribute to Sean Connery who played his father on 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the third installment of the popular franchise directed by Steven Spielberg.

“He was my father … not in life … but in Indy 3,” Ford said in a statement. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend.”

As father and son, the pair had great on-screen chemistry as Connery’s Henry Jones, Sr. constantly referred to Ford’s Indy as “Junior” much to his chagrin.

Connery died peacefully on November 1 in the Bahamas after a long illness. His son Jason Connery confirmed the news to the BBC. Read our obituary here.

The news of his death brought about numerous tributes from Hollywood — specifically James Bond alums. Current 007 Daniel Craig said “He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.” Pierce Brosnan stated, “You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever”. The official Roger Moore Twitter account tweeted, “How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP”

George Lucas, who created the Indiana Jones franchise honored Connery saying, “Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”