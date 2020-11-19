‘Halloween’ Superfan Dies Less Than One Hour After Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates His Wedding

A terminally ill fan got a final wish fulfilled, courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis and Rough House Productions.

Anthony Woodle, a super horror fan, married his longtime girlfriend Emilee in a ceremony officiated by ordained minister Curtis. The 29-year-old aspiring director had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2019. But just prior to that, he had been in touch with Rough House Productions, the South Carolina house that is reviving the Halloween franchise.

Through them, he was connected with Curtis. They talked about the new movie, his health, and how he planned to get married soon. Curtis offered to officiate, and arrangements were made for Sept. 13.

The day of the ceremony saw Woodle’s health deteriorate dramatically. Curtis was on the phone as Woodle’s family surrounded the bed where he lay unconscious, with Emilee at his side. The ceremony started at 10:30 PM.

“Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Curtis said. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

Woodle died at 11:17 PM.

Before he died, Woodle and Emilee were the first outsiders to watch the upcoming thriller Halloween Kills. Director David Gordon Green set up a private screening of the film, which will be released in 2021.

“That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie,” Emilee said to Charleston’s Post and Courier media outlet.