Guns N’ Roses Announce First Stadium Tour Since COVID-19 Shut Down Concerts

Seminal hard rock act Guns N’ Roses announced on Wednesday what it called “the first stadium tour since the advent of COVID-19.” The group has scheduled eight dates in November 2021 in Australia and New Zealand — list below — with founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen.

The group’s official website also says it has rescheduled 13 dates in North America and 8 in Europe for the summer of 2021. North American stops include Milwaukee, Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, East Rutherford, Fargo, Missoula, Denver, and the band’s hometown Los Angeles on August 19 at Banc of America Stadium.

They were supposed to be the first rock act to inaugurate L.A.’s new $5 billion SoFi Stadium last August, but the gig was canceled due to the pandemic.

Presale tickets for the band’s Australia and New Zealand dates are available on the group’s website now, while tickets for some of the rescheduled U.S. dates can be found on Ticketmaster.

Many stadium-level performers have had to cancel tours in the past few months due to COVID-19, Taylor Swift among them. Others who canceled tours included Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

The original Guns N’ Roses members reunited in 2016 for a 3-year worldwide jaunt billed as the “Not in This Lifetime” tour, a reference to vows they’d once made never to play together again.