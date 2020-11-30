Gugu Mbatha-Raw To Star In Apple TV+ Series ‘Surface’ From Veronica West, Hello Sunshine & Apple Studios

The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is sticking with Apple TV+ after landing the lead role in a new psychological thriller series from High Fidelity co-creator and exec producer Veronica West.

The streamer has handed a straight-to-series order for Surface, which comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios. Apple didn’t disclose any other details or logline for the project.

The eight-part series was created and written by West, who has also written on shows including Brothers & Sisters, GCB and State of Affairs and is a co-exec producer of Showtime’s extension of Dexter. She will exec produce Surface alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine. Production is slated to begin next year.

Mbatha-Raw, who played Hannah Shoenfeld alongside Witherspoon in The Morning Show, will also co-exec produce. The British actor also recently starred in Misbehaviour alongside Keira Knightley and in Jessica Swale’s Summerland with Gemma Arterton and is set to star in Disney+’s Loki.

It is the latest Apple TV+ show produced by Hello Sunshine, which produces The Morning Show; Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson; and upcoming country music talent competition My Kind of Country.

Surface is also the latest project from Apple Studios, the production arm of the tech giant and streamer that has been quietly racking up projects. It is also producing High Desert starring Patricia Arquette, an untitled detective drama series with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and Adam Perlman, and Masters of the Air with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

Mbatha-Raw is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown in the UK. West is represented by Management 360.