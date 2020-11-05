Click to Skip Ad
Gus Van Sant & Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Collection Miniseries ‘Ouverture’ Debuting During First-Ever GucciFest

AP Images

Gucci’s upcoming collection entitled Ouverture of Something That Never Ended is being presented as a seven-episode mini-series co-directed by the fashion label’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele and two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant. The seven episodes will be screened during the first-ever digital fashion and film festival GucciFest from Nov. 16-22.

The fest will broadcast on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and will be embedded on the dedicated site GucciFest.com, gradually revealing the new collection day by day

Alessandro Michele
Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele AP

Shot in Rome, Ouverture stars the actress, artist and performer Silvia Calderoni in a surreal daily routine in the city, encountering a series of international talents and Friends of the House, including: Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Billie Eilish, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Harry Styles, Sasha Waltz and Florence Welch.

The new Gucci collection by Michele is billed as “a joyful and irregular new tale, no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality, closer to his expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms.”

Along with Ouverture, the GucciFest will also be screening fashion films celebrating 15 independent young designers: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier, and Gareth Wrighton. These designers were selected by Michele to showcase their fashion lines across GucciFest’s digital platforms.

 

