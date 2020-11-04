‘Grey’s Anatomy: Mackenzie Marsh To Recur In Season 17 Of ABC Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: There will be a new face on the upcoming 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Mackenzie Marsh (Charmed, Will & Grace) is set for a recurring role on ABC’s flagship drama series.

Marsh will play Val Ashton. She’s intelligent, has a fun loving sense of humor, works in publishing, but is extremely lonely.

Created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, ABC Studios-produced Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, showrunner Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

Marsh’s recent credits include guest/recurring roles on Charmed, Will & Grace, American Housewife and The Following, as well as the Courtney Cox-directed feature Just Before I Go. Marsh is repped by Kerner Management Associates and Pakula King and Associates.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday, November 12 at 9 PM on ABC.