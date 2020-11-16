‘Greenland’ To Hit China Cinemas This Week Via CFG & JL Vision

EXCLUSIVE: STXfilms’ hit action pic Greenland has been set for a China release on November 20 via China Film Group and JL Vision. The Gerard Butler-starrer is the latest among a small handful of new import titles to see wide theatrical play in the Middle Kingdom following the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year. It’s going out on 14,000 screens in the market where Butler excels. Recent Butler-led actioners to find success in China include Geostorm ($66M) and London Has Fallen ($52.3M).

Greenland has grossed over $37M at the international box office since beginning release late this summer. It has opened No. 1 in 27 markets around the world, testament to the desire for fresh fun fare.

Greenland has benefited from an “interational first” theatrical strategy, exceeding the box office of previous Butler films including Angel Has Fallen in key markets. With the offshore performance, pre-sales and downstream television deals, the film is already profitable despite challanging market conditions. It will continue to roll out theatrically in further international markets while it’s set for a PVOD release on December 18 domestically.

Related Story 'Demon Slayer' Now Biggest IMAX Title Ever In Japan As Anime Smash Trains Sights On More Records; 'Freaky' Shows Strong In Australia - International Box Office

Adam Fogelson, Chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, says, “Greenland is exactly the kind of high-concept, action packed spectacle that will wow cinemagoers in China. We are incredibly excited to partner with China Film Group and JL Vision on such a significant release, which clearly indicates a resurgence in the marketplace, and it’s exciting to know that audiences in China will have the chance to see the film in theaters later this week.”

Alongside Butler, Greenland stars Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany and Scott Glenn. The film is written by Chris Sparling and directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Butler and Alan Siegel.



The story follows a family fighting for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin) and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys’ experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Since reopening its cinemas in July, China has roared back to life with 2020 box office surpassing RMB 15B ($2.3B) earlier this month. That’s been largely based on a string of local titles, though Tenet, Mulan, Bad Boys For Life and Dolittle are among the major Hollywood pics to have seen significant China releases, with varying degrees of success. Next up after Greenland is DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s The Croods: A New Age on November 27.