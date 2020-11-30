‘Sunday Night Football’ Tops Ratings With Packers-Bears Blowout; ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Stumbles

NBC’s scored another primetime ratings win last night with its Green Bay-Chicago game — though some may argue it was barely a game with the Packers trampling the Bears 41-25. Nonetheless, SNF topped Sunday despite stumbling from last week’s numbers to a 4.1 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.92 million viewers. Those Nielsen Live+Same Day early numbers will likely be adjusted in finals.

ABC kicked off its night with repeats of Prep & Landing, which were followed by the return of Supermarket Sweep (0.5, 2.46M), down significantly from its last fresh episode. It served as a lead-in to a new episode of Who Want to be a Millionaire (0.4, 2.71M), which dipped a tenth, while Card Sharks (0.3, 1.82M) followed and held steady.

Fox’s Sunday animation block (minus Bless the Harts) was down in the demo across the board, with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.58M) taking the biggest hit, dipping nine-tenths from its NFL-inflated head start last week. Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.21M) slipped a tenth, while Family Guy (0.6, 1.61M) was down two tenths. Fox also aired Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (0.4, 1.16M) to get us in the holiday mood.

Pending adjustments due to NFL overrun, CBS’ 60 Minutes (2.1, 13.13M) saw a huge boost from last week with the latest episode that featured an interview with fired U.S. cyberagency director Chris Krebs debunking Donald Trump’s claims of election interference. The news program, which also featured an interview with James Corden, was the most-watched non-sports program on the night. The evening wrapped with a presentation of the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America (0.5, 2.82M).

The CW’s Pandora (0.1, 332,000) was on par with last week, while The Outpost (0.0, 266K) dropped in the demo and viewership.

Editors Note: The daily L+SD chart is delayed due to a production issue.