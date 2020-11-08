‘Gravity Falls’ Creator Alex Hirsch Calls Voter Fraud Hotline, Reports Hamburglar-Like Theft In His Characters’ Voices

The campaign aimed to collect evidence of “voter suppression, irregularities, and fraud” from the public.

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch decided to honor his civic duty by reporting a theft to the voter fraud hotline set up by the Trump campaign.

The 35-year-old Hirsch decided that reporting a Hamburglar-like individual stealing ballots in a sack would be hilarious, and tacitly encouraged others to do so on his Twitter feed.

Hirsch posted audio footage of his calls to the hotline on Twitter using the voices of his two primary Gravity Falls characters, Soos and “Grunkle” Stan Pines. Hilarity ensued.

He later posted several celebratory clips to Twitter when AP and other media called the election a victory for Biden.

I…may just do this all night pic.twitter.com/OFtKDeMBqE — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020