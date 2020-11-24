Grammy Nominations: Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Meryl Streep & Rachel Maddow Among Industry Figures Vying For Trophies

While Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others dominated the Grammy Awards nominations announced today, a number of names more associated with the film and TV worlds also made the cut. Among those vying for statuettes on Music’s Biggest Night next year are Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Meryl Streep, Rachel Maddow, Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings and Spike Jonze.

Five folks who are familiar to TV audiences are up for Best Comedy Album this year: Seinfeld (23 Hours to Kill), Haddish (Black Mitzvah), Patton Oswalt (I Love Everything), Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist) and Bill Burr (Paper Tiger). Oswalt is the only one of the bunch with a Grammy to his credits — among six noms. Gaffigan landed his sixth career nomination, and Seinfeld has his fourth. This is Haddish’s second nom, following a spoken-word mention in 2018, and Burr lands his first.

Recording Academy

Speaking of the spoken word, several boldface names from the big and small screens will compete for the Best Spoken World Album Grammy, which includes poetry, audio books and storytelling. Streep nabbed her sixth career nom, this one for Charlotte’s Web. Maddow is back for a second trophy try for the audio book recording of her bestseller Blowout. Also vying in the category are Jennings (Alex Trebek: The Answer Is …) — who will guest-host the first Jeopardy! episodes after Alex Trebek’s death — Ronan Farrow for his audio book Catch and Kill and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea (Acid for the Children: A Memoir).

Over in the Best Music Film category, director Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story will go up against Beyoncé’s Black Is King; We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, helmed by veteran Andrew Fried; Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman’s documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice; and Sam Dunn’s ZZ Top docu That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.