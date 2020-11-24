How To Watch Today’s Grammy Nominations Livestream

Billie Eilish swept the marquee categories at the last Grammys

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards are set to be revealed Tuesday beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT in a livestream by awards organizer the Recording Academy. Chair and interim Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will oversee the announcement of noms in the biggest of 84 total categories.

The hourlong livestream will be available via Grammy.com. You can also watch here on Deadline:

Mason Jr. will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations as they unveil the majority of the categories (see the run of show below). Others involved in the noms ceremony: Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, recording artist Imogen Heap, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne.

Last year, Billie Eilish swept the top pop honors with five Grammys. If Sunday’s AMAs are an indication, expect to hear Taylor Swift’s name a lot this morning in the top categories, along with the likes of The Weeknd, Doja Cat and K-pop gurus BTS.

The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 31, 2021, from Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the Academy preparing multiple options for a production depending on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The live show will mark the first year with Ben Winston taking over as executive producer from Ken Ehrlich, who retired after January’s show after a 40-year career as Grammy showrunner.

Here’s how today’s noms livestream will go down:

Opening Remarks by Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr.

Production (Non-Classical and Classical) Fields

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Rock, Alternative, Package, and Notes Fields

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

New Age and Jazz Fields

Best New Age Album

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Latin and Composing/Arranging Fields

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

American Roots Field

Best American Roots Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Comedy, Musical Theater, Music For Visual Media, and Music Video/Film Fields

Best Comedy Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

Classical Field

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

R&B and Rap Fields

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

Pop, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Reggae, and Global Music Fields

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Reggae Album

Best Global Music Album

Dance/Electronic Music, Country, Children’s, and Historical Fields

Best Dance Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Historical Album

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music and Spoken Word Fields

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Best Spoken Word Album

General Fields

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Song Of The Year

Best New Artist