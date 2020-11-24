How To Watch Today’s Grammy Nominations Livestream

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards are set to be revealed Tuesday beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT in a livestream by awards organizer the Recording Academy. Chair and interim Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will oversee the announcement of noms in the biggest of 84 total categories.
Mason Jr. will be joined by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations as they unveil the majority of the categories (see the run of show below). Others involved in the noms ceremony: Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, recording artist Imogen Heap, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and The Talk host Sharon Osbourne.
Last year, Billie Eilish swept the top pop honors with five Grammys. If Sunday’s AMAs are an indication, expect to hear Taylor Swift’s name a lot this morning in the top categories, along with the likes of The Weeknd, Doja Cat and K-pop gurus BTS.
The Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 31, 2021, from Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the Academy preparing multiple options for a production depending on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The live show will mark the first year with Ben Winston taking over as executive producer from Ken Ehrlich, who retired after January’s show after a 40-year career as Grammy showrunner.
Here’s how today’s noms livestream will go down:
Opening Remarks by Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr.
Production (Non-Classical and Classical) Fields
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Rock, Alternative, Package, and Notes Fields
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
New Age and Jazz Fields
Best New Age Album
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Latin and Composing/Arranging Fields
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
American Roots Field
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Comedy, Musical Theater, Music For Visual Media, and Music Video/Film Fields
Best Comedy Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Classical Field
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
R&B and Rap Fields
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Pop, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Reggae, and Global Music Fields
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Reggae Album
Best Global Music Album
Dance/Electronic Music, Country, Children’s, and Historical Fields
Best Dance Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Historical Album
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music and Spoken Word Fields
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Spoken Word Album
General Fields
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist
