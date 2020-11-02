‘Gotham’ Alum Donal Logue Joins ‘Resident Evil’ Origin Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Donal Logue will play Chief Irons in the Johannes Roberts-helmed origin story from the Resident Evil world, which is being produced by Constantin Film. Logue is joining previously announced stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough as production is underway.

Chad Rook (The Flash) and Lily Gao (The Handmaid’s Tale) also have been cast in supporting roles.

Set for release in 2021, the pic is a brand-new adaptation with faithful ties to Capcom’s classic survival horror games, with the story taking place on a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998 and with the cast in the roles of the iconic game characters.

As previously reported, Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, John-Kamen is Jill Valentine, Amell will portray Chris Redfield, Hopper is Albert Wesker, Jogia is Leon S. Kennedy, and McDonough will play William Birkin.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film is producing the pic with James Harris for Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein. Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz will serve as exec producer with Victor Hadida of Davis Film. Alex Westmore and Colin Scully of Constantin are overseeing the project.

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems is distributing domestically, while Sony Pictures Releasing International is handling much of the international territories, with Constantin Films overseeing German-speaking territories, Elevation releasing the pic in Canada, and Metropolitan distributing in France.

Logue starred in all five seasons of Fox’s Batman franchise series, Gotham, and more recently, the Quibi comedy series Dummy. Other credits include The Cloverfield Paradox, Blade and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The first six Resident Evil films, all directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, have generated a total worldwide theatrical box office of $1.2 billion.