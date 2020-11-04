Cheryl Tiano, Gorfaine-Schwartz Agent, Dead At 59

Deadline has confirmed that Cheryl Tiano, an agent at Gorfaine-Schwartz who repped such composers as Gravity Oscar winner Steve Price, X-Files composer Mark Snow, and Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Yellowstone), has died at 59 after heart surgery complications.

Tiano was a 27-year vet of Gorfaine-Schwartz, repping in addition to film and TV composers, those breaking ground in the video game sphere as well.

The agency said in a statement, “It is with deepest sorrow that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague Cheryl Tiano. Cheryl was a beloved member of our GSA family for nearly 30 years… It is impossible to express how deeply we will miss her.”

The Society of Composers and Lyricists sent out an email on Tuesday night to its members, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Cheryl Tiano. A fixture at the Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency for well over two decades, Cheryl had long ago taken her place amongst the top tier of composer agents in the entertainment industry. Her clients loved her, and she loved repping them. She was also a great supporter of the SCL, and is an enormous loss to our media music community. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends.Dear Cheryl, rest in peace.”

George S. Clinton, who composed the score to Austin Powers and who Tiano also repped told Deadline, “Cheryl was that rarest of rare combination of a really great person and a really great agent. I feel so fortunate to have been both her client and her friend. Hollywood will be a darker place now because we’ve lost her bright light.”

Tiano also represented such composers as Steve Jablonsky (Transformers), Sean Callery (24), Gabriel Mann (Modern Family) and Jesper Kyd (Assassin’s Creed).