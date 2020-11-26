‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Noise: Netflix Made $200M+ Bid For Monster Mash, But WarnerMedia Might Have Plans For Pic On HBO Max

There are rumblings tonight that Legendary’s fourthquel Godzilla vs. Kong, scheduled to be released by Warner Bros on the big screen, is in talks to head to HBO Max. Surprise, surprise.

THR reports tonight, and we’ve confirmed with sources, that Netflix made a $200 million-plus offer for the Adam Wingard-directed movie, but WarnerMedia blocked it and reportedly is in talks with Legendary to take the feature to HBO Max; Warners has a 25% stake in the movie, Legendary 75%. An HBO Max deal, with a possible theatrical component similar to the studio’s upcoming experiment with Wonder Woman 1984, wouldn’t be out of the question.

A Warner Bros spokesperson insists tonight however, “We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled.” That date being May 21, 2021, the frame before Memorial Day weekend.

Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, the first two pics in the Legendary franchise, did well, earning $524.9M and $566.6M, respectively. However, the third movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, fizzled with $386.6M. Nonetheless, all three have been big in China. All together, the trio has grossed $1.478 billion with China repping 26% of that global gross.