Global Comms Agency Way To Blue Ups Daniel Heale To CEO & President

Way To Blue, the global communications and marketing agency with offices in Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Paris, Rome and Sydney, has named Daniel Heale as Global CEO and President.

The company has clients including Amazon, Focus, Searchlight, IMAX and more. Its services include strategy and research, creative, communications (social and publicity) and media planning and buying

Way To Blue is part of the Miroma Group and has a global staff of 60. Heale has been at the company for eight years, most recently as Group CSO and U.S. Executive Vice President. He will remain based in Los Angeles.

“We believe Daniel Heale is the right leader for Way To Blue as we enter a new and challenging business landscape created not only by the pandemic but also by a seismic shift in how brands communicate with their customers, their competitors, and the world,” said Marc Nohr, Group CEO of Agencies, Miroma Group. “Daniel is a class act, with a rare combination of restless ambition and a desire to learn. It reflects our belief that Way to Blue is a best in class agency but that we are always striving to be better, to do more and do it smarter for our clients. I’m thrilled that Daniel will be at the helm as we enter the most challenging and rewarding period of Way to Blue’s evolution.”

“I come to the CEO and President position at Way to Blue with equal parts excitement and gratitude,” said Heale. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside an amazing and diverse array of talented individuals across the entire Way to Blue family. And I’m excited to know that with the unflinching support of our parent company Miroma Group, we are mandated to re-define what it means to be a global communications firm in a business environment that is changing every minute of every day. We are 100% committed to minority representation, gender parity and working with clients who reflect that same commitment.”