Glenn Close Joins Apple’s ‘Swan Song’ Opposite Mahershala Ali

Glenn Close is the latest to join the growing ensemble of Swan Song, an upcoming Apple Original film starring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali and Academy Award, Golden Globe Winner Awkwafina and SAG nominee Naomie Harris.

Benjamin Cleary, also an Oscar winner for his short film Stutterer, wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic. Produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio, it’s described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

Close will play the head scientist at the facility.

Adam Shulman (Defending Jacob) and Jacob Perlin (The Amazing Johnathan Documentary) will produce for Anonymous Content with Jonathan King on behalf of Concordia Studios, as well as Ali.

Close can be seen next in Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, which is already earning her rave reviews with many pundits expecting her to be in the mix in the upcoming award season. She is repped by CAA and MGMT.

The film joins Apple and A24’s anticipated and On the Rocks, from Sofia Coppola, starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. The pic, which bowed at the New York Film Festival last night, premiered in select theaters October 2 and recently bowed globally on Apple TV+ on October 23.

Apple TV+’s expanding film slate also includes The Sky is Everywhere and the 2020 Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State. Upcoming films include Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, a new Werner Herzog Film production; Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith; and Sharper, a new film from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Julianne Moore.